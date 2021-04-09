Footage from the visits Turkish mobster Sedat Peker had while in Macedonia continues to surface. Latest videos show Peker with his retinue visiting the Matka canyon near Skopje.

Peker was also filmed strolling through the main Skopje quay, and having coffee at the boat restaurant which municipal authorities are currently trying to demolish.

The mobster is in the center of a major scandal after it was revealed that he was issued a Macedonian identity card by the Zaev regime, along with a number of other regional crime bosses and their hitmen. The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party is makign the revelations in a series of press conferences, which show that Macedonia was being used as a base of operations by top regional criminal groups.