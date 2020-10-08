Inspectors would receive greatly expanded authority to fine companies that violate coronavirus restrictions, if the amendments to the law on protection from communicable diseases are adopted in Parliament.

The proposal comes after several packed concerts in clubs in Skopje prompted a new round of restrictions and a ban on live music performances.

Under the amendments, several inspection services will be given new authorities – tax, market and labour inspectors will be allowed to fine companies for coronavirus violations. Earlier only the health inspectors had that authority. Fines are being increased to between 2,500 and 30,000 EUR, depending on the size of the company.