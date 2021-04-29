Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Thursday that next week six more vaccination sites are set to open across the country, allowing over 10,000 nationals to get inoculated daily.
So far, a total of about 60,000 citizens have received shots, mostly elderly people over the age of 70 years and workers in the critical infrastructure.
According to our calculations, of just under 20 percent vaccinations, about 18 percent of the vaccinated are people over 70, said Filipce.
Comments are closed for this post.