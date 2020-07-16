The State Electoral Commission informed that out of the approximately 927.000 ballots, 31.107 were invalid, with a small portion of votes left to count.

Before the elections, activists from the ruling SDSM party were pushing a social media campaign to get opposition activists to spoil their ballots. The campaign was meant to get VMRO voters and others who oppose the imposed name change to cross out the word “North” from the name “Republic of North Macedonia” printed on the ballot, or to add “Never” in front of it. This would invalidate the ballot.