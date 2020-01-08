Currently there are dozens of Macedonian nationals at the Ain al-Assad and Erbil bases, working for the US company KBR, which provides civilian logistical support to the US Army, Telma reported.

None of them were reported to have been injured, though they were upset after the attack by Iran on the two US bases.

Hours before the attack, due to a high alert, base personnel were transferred to bunkers that serve as shelters prior to possible air or missile attacks.

Most of the employees at the two bases come from Kumanovo. Some of them are preparing to return home either on vacation or because of termination of employment with the KBR company.

At the moment there is no alarm, and transport to Macedonia is waiting for the situation to completely calm down as the bombarded Erbil base serves as a transit airport for members of the US military as well as employees at the military bases.