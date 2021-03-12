VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called out President Stevo Pendarovski and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for giving conflicting statements on the chaotic vaccine procurement process.

The reaction comes after Pendarovski said that Macedonia could not purchase Pfizer vaccines because the company had a policy not to negotiate with countries that have less that two million citizens. The statement comes after months of repeated assurances from Zaev that Macedonia has signed a contract with Pfizer and is just waiting for its capacity to catch up with demand. Zaev claimed that Macedonia has 80,000 Pfizer vaccines already in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the Zaev regime is facing a major corruption scandal after it was revealed that Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce tried using a shell company registered in American Samoa to purchase Chinese coronavirus vaccines. Sinopharm apparently withdrew from the deal after Filipce’s move, and Macedonia is now left without a reliable supplier.