Most of the coronavirus patients in Macedonia are aged between 50 and 60 years of age. There are 18 diagnosed patients, and data for 13 of them is available on a website prepared by GDi.

According to their data, most of the patients are from Debar. The youngest patient is aged 29. Seven are male and four are female.

The elderly are especially in danger from the flu like virus, which has so far had little effect on the children and the young.