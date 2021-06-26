The “True Pride Parade” was held Saturday for the second time in Bitola.
The organizers of the parade were guided by the principles of home, family, parents – MOTHER and FATHER, children.
Principles given by God and principles according to which we should raise our children and our future generations after us in the spirit of our ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN religion, said one of the organizers.
This is the “True Pride Parade” that can preserve traditional values, home, family, marriage, children, mother and father, and all this guarantees a secure future. Marriage is an institution that needs to be nurtured, and we do not want it to be redefined. We want the marriage to remain as it is, and there is no parent 1 and parent 2, he said.
