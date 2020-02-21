Mother from Skopje reports that her 13 year old daughter has gone missing Macedonia 21.02.2020 / 20:05 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin A mother from Skopje reported to the police that her 13 year old daughter went missing. The incident was reported in the Suto Orizari district. The police said that they are looking for the girl. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin missingdaughtersuto orizari Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 01.02.2020 Mother from Bosilovo who went missing two weeks ago was pregnant, family says Macedonia 23.01.2020 Dogs included in the search for missing Bosilovo woman Macedonia 21.01.2020 Woman from Bosilovo near Strumica has been missing since Saturday morning Macedonia News MAN: SDSM attacks critical media outlets and EU/NATO member state Hungary Pendarovski promises he won’t back SDSM and DUI, and will give the mandate to whoever has 61 votes Sela and Gashi form a pre-election coalition to fight Ahmeti Zaev believes that SDSM will again form a Government with the help of the Albanian parties Customs inspectors attacked in Tetovo while seizing smuggled cigarettes Ahmeti testified that he was worried of protests over the 2012 Good Friday massacre Ghanian migrant traffickers banned from returning to Macedonia Mickoski: Prosecutors don’t dare interrogate Zaev, police agents turn their cameras off when Janeva goes to his villa .
