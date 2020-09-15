Mothers on prolonged maternity leave will stage a protest in front of the government building on Thursday after it decided on Monday that parents with children aged under 6 should return to work starting September 23, after kindergartens across the country reopened last week.
Workers with chronic medical conditions, who were exempted from work since the onset of the epidemic, should also return to work on September 23 to execute their duties.
The demands of the mothers are to prolong the maternity leave until the end of the year as initially announced, for several reasons. First, they fear that in practice there will be no increase in the number of children in a group of six to twelve, because there is not enough time to provide space and staff, nor do kindergartens have the capacity, so this measure according to them will remain just a theory. Even if they want to, there will be no place to enroll their children in kindergarten, the parents who will protest say.
