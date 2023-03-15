Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi said in an interview for the Kosovo television “Dukagjini” that ethnic Macedonians are afraid of Bulgarians, Greeks, Albanians, etc. The young lawyer and civil activist from Skopje, Umejr Muamedi, reacted, criticizing Grubi for his expressed views.

I follow Artan Grubi on the Kosovo television “Dukagjini” as he explains to Kosovars that Macedonians (as an ethnic group) are afraid of Bulgarians, Greeks, Albanians, etc. from possible territorial divisions and generally represents the Macedonians as a phobic nation. He triumphantly says that the key positions have been taken from the Macedonians, but not the mud and lousy infrastructure in the Albanian settlements and that his boss is Ali Ahmeti, not Dimitar Kovacevski. Grubi also said many other chauvinistic things (things that are neither in favor of the Albanians nor in favor of the Macedonians, and to the detriment of everyone), commented Muamedi.

He also wrote in a post on Facebook that Grubi talks about the Macedonians as if they were his enemies, not fellow citizens. Muamedi says that Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski should resign after this performance of his deputy.