Tetovo is a notoriously dirty city but the scenes seen in the midst of the summer heatwave these past days are horrific even for those used to the city.

In one instance, local citizens and businesses have begun throwing garbage at a site near the city’s Christian graveyards, and the place is now a major health hazard. Pack of wild dogs are at the site fighting for bones and the stench is unbearable.

Asked for comment, local authorities would not say when they intend to clean up the dump. Local elections are coming and the DUI party, which runs Tetovo, is currently hilariously rebranding itself as a “green party”.