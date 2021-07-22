VMRO-DPMNE’s resolution on the country’s European integration path and national red lines is on the agenda of the Parliament’s 47th session, which is to be held today. The agenda also includes several draft laws, as well as requests for authentic interpretation of articles of several laws.

VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said at last night’s party event in Karpos asked the resolution to be accepted by all political parties “without conditions and seeking excuses.”

Mickoski says that the acceptance of the resolution by all political parties will show the unity we need for the start of negotiations with the European Union, but, above all, the state positions of Macedonia will be strengthened.