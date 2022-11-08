New tensions, insults, and quarrels between the president of the Skopje City Council, Trajko Slaveski, and the mayor Danela Arsovska at today’s 19th session of the Skopje City Council.

After Slaveski said that no one can speak from the stand, but from a place or from the microphone next to him because the on/off button of the microphone has not yet been returned to him, the microphone was removed from the stand. Arsovska put on a portable microphone, and before Slaveski gave her the floor, he told Arsovska that he once again warns her that she cannot speak from the stand and come forward instead of sitting at the end of the hall, writes SDK.mk.

After this, Arsovska got up and approached the stand in the City Assembly. Arsovska went to the stand with a portable microphone and told Slaveski that he was Hitler and a thief.

Mr. Hitler, what you are doing is not befitting of you. You are breaking the rules and are a thief. You have no integrity, said Arsovska. Your capacity is equal to zero, as is your integrity. We have the right to express ourselves in any way. You are here a despot and a tyrant. I have the right to answer the questions. You have no right to take away the word of the mayor. These are not obstructions. The only misbehavior in this hall is yours. You have no integrity. It is unfortunate that you ended your career as a despot. You are directly harming the city with your behavior, said the mayor.

Slaveski then interrupted today’s 19th session of the City Council.

Due to misbehavior and insults to the president of the Skopje City Council, I took away Mayor Arsovska’s word, said Slaveski.

The mayor added: “This is my home, my house and you can’t take my word.”

Slaveski publicly called the Inspectorate for Local Self-Government to intervene in the City of Skopje due to obstruction of the work of the Council and revoke the powers of the President of the Council.