Umejr Muamedi, a 22-year-old lawyer from Skopje and a participant in the protests against the French proposal through an example with his Albanian friend, explained why the members of the Albanian community in Macedonia should stand up for the defense of Macedonia together with fellow Macedonians.

Yesterday, a friend of mine, who kept telling me that we are Albanians and we shouldn’t care about Macedonia, got sick and we called an ambulance. However, the ambulance did not come from Pristina or Tirana, but from “8th September” – Skopje.

Since yesterday, it has also become clear to him who we should fight for. For Macedonia. See you at 19h!, wrote Muamedi on Facebook.