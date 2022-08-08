The Financial Police Administration filed Monday a criminal complaint to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office Skopje (OJO), the Administration said, stating that the complaint included all prosecutors who are considered to have grounds for suspicion of having committed criminal acts.

Given that the procedure for all reported persons is secret from this moment, respecting the presumption of innocence of the accused, that is all we can share with the public at this moment, according to the Law on Criminal Procedure, reads the statement of the Financial Police Administration.