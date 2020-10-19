Much of Skopje is without water today after a major defect occurred in a supply pipe. The defect happened near the Olympic pool in downtown Skopje, and is affecting a broad swathe of the downtown, as well as villages such as Sopiste, Rakotinci, Dobri Dol, Pintija, Dracevo and Studenicani.

The city water utility company said that it was forced to shut down a major supply line in order for their teams to be able to work and repair the damage, which is affecting a mid-sized pipe. The extent of the problem is such that the city is preparing water truck to drive through the affected areas and supply the citizens.