MP and Secretary for International Cooperation of VMRO-DPMNE Timco Mucunski said Friday on Sitel TV that the attempt of the government to blame the opposition for the “Mafia” case is just an attempt for political defocus and escape from the fact that this scandal negatively affects the image of the state.

It’s a fact that the institutions of the system, especially the judiciary, need to conduct a thorough investigation and the right answers will probably be found. However, the fact that an attempt is being made at this moment to accuse the main opposition party, which has no share in the leadership of the Ministry of Interior at this moment and for the most part in the period even these actions took place, is just a political defocus and escape from the fact that the scandal, ie these events related to the Mafia scandal are a huge shame for the image of the Republic of Macedonia, he said.

According to him, the fact that our international partners helped to find out what was happening in the Republic of Macedonia speaks even more about the incapacity of the institutions of the system to detect such events themselves.