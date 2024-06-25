In this highly complex geopolitical environment in Europe, Macedonia will have to act as a responsible NATO member, said Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels today. Mucunski pledged that Macedonia will continue to spend more than two percent of its GDP for security.

It’s not a matter of need, but that we must continue making this investment. That is in the interest of the alliance we are a member of, but we also believe it is in our interest, said Mucunski.

Mucunski expressed the intent of continued Macedonian support, under the Mickoski Government, to the NATO policies of defense, deterrence and support of Ukraine. Mucunski and Stoltenberg discussed the coming NATO Summit in Washington, where Prime Minister Mickoski will lead the delegation. Foreign Minister Mucunski said that Macedonia will actively participate in all decision making in NATO and will continue to have full, 100 percent, alignment of its foreign policy with that of the European Union.