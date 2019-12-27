Timco Mucunski, VMRO-DPMNE’s secretary for international relations and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zernovski held a TV debate on TV 24.

Zoran Zaev and the Government blackmail elections by adopting a law on narcotic drugs to legalize their businesses, adopting a defense law that discredits the Army and changing the electoral model. The electoral model, yes, needs to be changed, but not now just before the election. It should be opened after the elections and open to public debate. I am personally in favor of a majority electoral system so that the citizens know who is the MP they should turn to. The government is putting laws by blackmail of narrow party interest, Mucunski said in the debate.