Timco Mucunski from VMRO-DPMNE spoke Thursday on TV 24 about the blockade announced by Bulgaria to Macedonia where he pointed out that the SDSM government allows Bulgaria to be placed in such a position.

It is not ours to talk about what the Bulgarian side is doing. We need to protect our national interests. I regret that we have a government that in the last 3 years has created a practice of foreign political behavior that according to me now allows the Bulgarian side to take this position this in these situations, so the problem is that I think there is no plan and strategy on how to approach this issue, there is no desire for consensus, Mucunski said.



Mucunski also referred to the conclusions of the Zagreb Summit, noting that the lenient foreign policy had lead to this situation.

He adds that it was definitely a disappointment for our country that there was no additional confirmation, ie it hoped for a more positive outcome.