Macedonia received the most medical assistance from its friends such as Slovenia, Hungary, the United States and Turkey, said VMRO-DPMNE official Timco Mucunski. These countries organized air shipments of medical assistance, or provided financial aid to Macedonia to fight the epidemic.

In these difficult and uncertain times, teh most bilateral help came from the Governments of Jansa, Orban, Trump and Erdogan. It is no coincidence, because a conservative outlook includes a sense of responsibility, empathy and a humanitarian approach. We are especially grateful to our friends in our sister parties who have shared their attention and their medical resources to help us, Mucunski said.