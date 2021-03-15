The institutions tasked with fight against corruption should start to really fight against the high-level corruption that is present in every pore of the society, and there are institutions that will take care of the food safety, said VMRO-DPMNE MP Timco Mucunski.

In the last week, there have been more than four scandals of high-level corruption, and there has been silence and denial by government institutions, by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, as we have been accustomed to in recent years, there is probably no pre-investigation, no investigation, no action, he said.

Mucunski said that the Anti-Corruption Commission was the only interested in high-level corruption.

But the most responsible one, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, should take matters seriously and take on their legal obligations and start acting against real corruption, he said.

Mucunski stressed that politicians need to get their hands off the justice system and public administration and show that the institutions themselves can act independently without any influence from political parties.