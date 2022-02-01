VMRO-DPMNE elected Monday two new vice presidents and two remained the same. One of the new vice presidents is Timco Mucunski, Mayor of the Municipality of Aerodrom and Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE. In an interview with “Morning briefing” Mucunski says that the party refreshment with new people will continue with quality staff, such as Saso Klekovski and Maja Kadievska Vojnovic.

He says that VMRO-DPMNE has already made a step forward in intra-party democracy by changing the statute. Mucunski comments that Hristijan Mickoski was the only candidate for president of the party because of his merits in leading the party in the previous period, but that was not an obstacle for someone else to run.

I think that the changes that took place yesterday are a good symbolism after the convincing victory of VMRO-DPMNE in the local elections which was a result of the good policies of the party. The result showed that the citizens thought that the policies of the previous government were not good and gave their trust to VMRO-DPMNE. Our next goal is to transfer early parliamentary elections and good local politics to the national level, Mucunski said.

Timco Mucunski said that Hristijan Mickoski was re-elected party president at the congress on December 12 as the only candidate due to, as he says, the convincing victory in the local elections.

Mucunski says that women are well represented in the bodies of the party and that they are quality people who are proven in their profession. He adds that there are men and women from different professions in the bodies of the party and that it is necessary for quality discussions and policy making.