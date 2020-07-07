The #Renewal project offers a plan with which we pledge ourselves to you – the citizens.

》 We pledge for increased efficiency of the state and strong institutions.

》 We pledge for creating the most favorable business conditions for the private sector and the most efficient use of budget funds.

》 We pledge for creating equal opportunities for prosperity and better living conditions for all citizens.

Our vision offers better times for Macedonia, so we ask for your support on July 15. Stand tall Macedonia, choose Renewal, VMRO-DPMNE candidate in the 1st electoral district, Timco Mucunski, said in a video address on Tuesday.