Macedonia

Mickoski: Zaev sold out our name and our dignity

In his rally in Kavadarci this evening, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski strongly condemned Zoran Zaev’s foreign policy, primarily the imposed name change. When Zaev says that no other leader had the courage to change the name, he is accusing Gligorov, Crvenkovski and others that they lacked...