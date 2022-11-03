Last night’s detention of Konzervativ.mk activist Nikola Nikolovski according to Aerodrom Mayor Timco Mucunski once again confirms the sad fact that Macedonia has completely lost its democratic compass.

Nikola’s arrest sends another worrying signal, that if you are young, well-mannered, educated, successful and open-minded, then there is also the danger of being crushed, oppressed, insulted and silenced, says Mucunski.

The mayor, who is a lawyer by profession, reacts to the arrest of Nikolvski and the haste of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, especially since, as he says, it is obviously a set-up.

The fact that someone sent a message from an alleged e-mail of Nikolovski, which also contained his phone number, is a logical indication that someone tried to set him up. In addition, the absence of forensic evidence pointing to him would also be a logical indicator pointing to an illegal act committed by someone else. Despite the above, last night a 23-year-old young, innocent and promising person was held for over 10 hours, his home was searched and the dignity and honor of one of our citizens and a Macedonian family was violated.

Mucunski hopes that no matter how slow justice is in Macedonia, it will still come to light.