On Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mucunski will visit Austria, where he will meet with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
Their discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in economic cooperation and business ties, and advancing the EU integration process, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Additionally, Mucunski will meet with members of the Macedonian diaspora in Austria during his visit.
