Due to the huge public interest in connection with the announced reform of the elementary education system, and in accordance with Article 124 of the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament more than a week ago we asked to organize a public debate on this extremely important issue, pointed out Timco Mucunski from VMRO-DPMNE.

I personally, believe that the majority of citizens would agree that elementary education reform is needed. However, there is a dilemma whether the path, approach and methodology chosen by the Ministry of Education and Science is correct. Therefore, it is extremely important that this issue be the subject of a public debate in the Parliament during which will include prominent representatives of the academic community, experts, and above all stakeholders such as teachers who will be most directly involved in the implementation of the eventually accepted new concept, Mucunski said.

