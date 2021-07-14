We are in the final phase of preparation for the local elections. In the next few weeks, almost all candidates for mayors will be known. We are also working on a party program that should bring major changes in the municipalities. He asks the citizens to ask themselves the question what their mayor has done for the municipality, given that the government has an overwhelming majority, VMRO-DPMNE‘s official Timco Mucunski said in an interview with Republika.

Almost all mayors have failed to make a change in their municipalities. That is why we will be presenting a positive campaign, good candidates, credible and respected people, professionals who will be supported by excellent councilor lists and a program that will bring changes to the environment in which they live. We are entering the local elections with great optimism and I believe that we will score a serious victory with more mayors and councilors. Macedonia needs big changes in the local government and the citizens feel it. The most important thing is to materialize it by going to the polls and supporting the VMRO-DPMNE candidates, Mucunski said.