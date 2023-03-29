Constitutional amendments under such conditions will not happen during the mandate of this Parliament and the citizens who support such an attitude in huge numbers do not need to worry at all. At the moment, there are no conditions for such a thing, primarily because of Bulgaria’s attitude towards Macedonia, says Timco Mucunski, vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, in an interview with the “200” show on TV ALSAT M.

Regarding whether VMRO-DPMNE will participate in the working groups for constitutional amendments, Mucunski emphasized that the party’s answer is clear and decisive, and they will not participate in such a process.

Our answer is decisive. We will not participate in such a process. As for solving the problem that we had with our neighbor Bulgaria, even before this solution was reached, we offered to be part of the process, to enter as experts, to help, to help our country, and to create consensus. But now that a solution has been found, without our consultation, and to expect that we will take the burden of responsibility, while this step itself does not provide any predictability from the point of view of what Macedonia’s European path will be, is frivolous. Mucunski said.

According to Mucunski, Macedonia is facing a big challenge in terms of foreign policy, noting that even Bulgaria did not expect the government to be so lenient, pointing out that the country needs to be consolidated internally, and then externally, a plan and methodology should be created that will mean getting out Macedonia from this impasse.

We as a country have a very serious challenge ahead of us. Probably the biggest challenge is that Bulgaria itself did not believe that what would be ceded from Macedonia for the last 5, or 6 years was happening. So they themselves believed to what extent our foreign policy is lenient. And because we need to do, to solidify internally, to work on the reforms that we need, to fight crime and corruption, problems in health, problems in education, and in the field of foreign policy to create a methodology and a plan for how to get Macedonia out of this impasse and how to make decisions that will give predictability in the next 10 years.

Vice President Mucunski repeated VMRO-DPMNE’s three-point plan.