VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Timco Mucunski, who is part of the delegation led by party leader Hristijan Mickoski at the 27th EPP Congress in Rotterdam, told Alfa TV that the delegation will use its presence to affirm the need to start Macedonia’s EU negotiations as soon as possible as well as positions on the fight against corruption, rule of law and other issues that should be the focus of Macedonia’s EU integration path.

He stressed that the delegation led by Mickoski will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with various presidents of sister parties, some of which are prime ministers of their countries, which means that they are the people who make the final decisions within the EU.