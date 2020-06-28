VMRO-DPMNE’s MP candidate in the first electoral district Timco Mucunski, said Sunday in Aerodrom, that in order to activate the economic system, the party’s programme envisaged measures that will create conditions for young people to stay in the country, stimulate their entrepreneurial activation.



The “Renewal” project enviages low taxes, elimination of certain tax rates for young people over 30 years of age, in order to stimulate their entrepreneurial activation in our economic system, said Mucunski.

He said that it is necessary to create conditions for the young people who are in the country to stay in the country, and those who have left to return.

Mucunski said in Aerodrom that now is the time to create economy that will stimulate consumption, and economy that will move the economy forward.