MP Krsto Mukoski’s company “Atrium DOO” Vevcani won a contract from the state-owned joint stock company for construction and business management, “Lider” reported.

On December 30, 2019, his company “Atrium DOO” won a contract for construction of a building in Sveti Nikole in the amount of 76,960,351 denars or 1,251,000 million euros by the state-owned joint stock company for construction and business administration.

MP Krsto Mukovski from VMRO-DPMNE voted in favor of changing the name and was therefore expelled from the party.