The main political parties agreed to hold the municipal elections on October 17th, but they are unlikely to change the electoral code further, to allow open lists.

Voters now vote for a mayor and a list of councillors proposed by a party, which sets their order on the list. The proposal was to allow them to pick one candidate from the list of councillors, which would have allowed a candidate to leapfrog over his fellow party candidates who were given a higher position on the list.