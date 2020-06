“Republika” has received photos and a video of voter bribery ahead of the July 15 elections.

The photos show vehicles of the municipality of Gjorce Petrov distributing bribes to households.

This is not the only case of bribery in the pre-election period. Two days ago, we reported that on the first day of the official start of the election campaign, SDSM officials were bribing Roma voters by distributing food packages.