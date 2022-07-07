The municipality of Tetovo filed another criminal charges for abuse of office against former mayor Teuta Arifi. This is the fourth charge against the former mayor.

She is being accused of damaging the municipality’s budget by more than 66 million denars.

The local government pointed out that the charges were filed under suspicion of violation of the Law on Labor Relations, the Law on Management of Budget Books and Budget Users. Previously, the municipality of Tetovo asked all employees who signed a contract with the municipality to answer in writing for the work they performed.