European Affairs Minister Orhan Murtezani said that Macedonia must protect the process of its accession from making it even more bilateral in its nature. Murtezani was referring to the Bulgarian blockade of Macedonia’s accession over its bilateral nationalist demands.

The bilateralization of the EU accession process is becoming a problem not just for the candidate countries, but is also a serious problem for the Union itself. Especially now with the closing of the chapters for Montenegro where Croatia announced certain blockades. This causes damage not just to the candidate countries but to the EU itself, Murtezani said.

Regarding the Bulgarian demands, Murtezani said that the obligation to amend the Constitution stands but that “we must stop the process of further bilateralization, especially through an additional condition. The process of accession should be through implementation of reforms and certain European standards”.

Macedonia fears that as soon as it implements the current Bulgarian demand – to amend its Constitution – new demands of historic or nationalist nature will appear.