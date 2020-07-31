Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce urged the Muslims to uphold coronavirus rules and restrictions during the Kurban Bajram (Eid al Adha) holiday. While it doesn’t include mass and lengthy gatherings like the month of Ramadan in May, during which the virus spread like wildfire, Kurban Bajram also includes feats, as well as the slaughtering of sacrificial animals.

I wish you good health, happiness, mutual respect and understand. Holidays bring joy but also let’s not forget the mandatory precautionary measures – the wearing of masks, frequent washing of hands and keep distance, Filipce said.

Kurban Bajram is celebrated over three days, to honor Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son before God. It is also the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.