Muslims in the country are celebrating Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha.

The celebrations begin with the morning sabah-namaz prayer and follow with the bayram-namaz prayers.

The three-day celebration also traditionally includes the sacrificial slaughtering of animals.

The holiday marks the day when the Quran was completed. The faithful exchange wishes for peace and well-being, and visit their relatives and neighbors. This holiday also marks the high point of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the Islamic holy city of Mecca.