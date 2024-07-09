Citizens should bring a bottle of water with them, cool down with fans or air conditioners, wear light, bright and comfortable clothes, shower with cooler or lukewarm water when they feel hot, wear a hat, hat or umbrella protection, getting enough sleep, eating fruits and salads, avoiding alcohol, coffee, tea, as well as hot, spicy and salty foods that can dehydrate, recommends the Institute of Public Health (IJZ).

HMRC announced today that the period of sunny and very hot weather continues. The daily temperature will be above 30 degrees, instead of more than 40 degrees. It will be especially hot from Thursday until the middle of next week, when the orange level will be activated in several places for the danger of high temperatures.

When it comes to travel, IJZ recommends that citizens inform themselves about the general state of health, infectious diseases and potential health risks in the area where they plan to travel.