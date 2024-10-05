Timcho Mutsunski, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, will be present at today’s International Organisation of La Francophonie Summit, which is being held under the theme “Create, innovate, and do business in French.”At the 100th Summit, which is being attended by more than 19 nations and administrations, the emphasis is on innovation, creativity, and the capacity to conduct business in French. The initial meeting was held in Villers-Cotterêts yesterday.

At the Grand Palais in Paris, the plenary, closed, and closing sessions will resume today.

The International Organization of Francophonie is an organization based on unity through language, but it also extends beyond language, it is a community of values ​​and a dedication to the rule of law and democracy