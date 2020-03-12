Heads of electoral lists and MPs will remain in Parliament, where they have won the confidence of the people. We do not put people who will run into the executive branch. That’s our concept.

And I am aware that many were telling me to go to the various election districts as head of the list and I will say why I did not do it. Because I believe the lists propose MPs, name and surnames with credibility whose place is in Parliament, not people who will just promote themselves and seek the votes of the citizens and then go to the government. I stand by all 120 candidates for MPs and I do not hide and I accept this challenge and I am convinced of a great historic victory, the greatest victory, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in front of attendees at Wednesday’s party convention, at which the lists for MPs candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12 were promoted.

He thinks that the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev has escaped from the idea he and Mickoski to not be heads of lists because he is afraid and is aware that SDSM will lose this election.

That is why Zaev also escapes the idea of spitzenkandidat, the man is afraid and runs away. He knows that even in the most pessimistic scenarios analyzed by Bihacka, VMRO is convincingly winning. That is the truth why Zaev does not respond to what he will do when SDSM loses the elections. Because he will seek to save himself as an MP and occupy the SDSM leadership seat. It is his job and I will not interfere with it. My goal is to defeat the incompetence and bring the state back on the right track.

Mickoski once again emphasized that no one, not even Zaev, can escape responsibility.