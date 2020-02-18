The government’s march for justice indirectly means a failure of the judiciary reforms, lawyer Aleksandar Nakov told Alsat.

He says the government has had enough time to implement appropriate measures to improve the situation in the judiciary regarding citizen requests and international recommendations. According to Nakov, this march proves that the government itself is to blame for the situation in the judiciary, besides judges and prosecutors.

Nakov adds that this government’s act is a kind of premature deterrence of opposition reactions, which, in his view, has enough arguments to seek accountability from the government itself for judicial reforms.

At Monday’s march, SDSM President Zoran Zaev told the judges, prosecutors and jurors that after the adoption of the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, now is the time to prove justice, pointing out that now they are the ones who will have to bring justice to light.