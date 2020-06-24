Naser Ziberi is DUI’s candidate for Prime Minister of Macedonia, DUI announced Wednesday at its convention in Prespa.

It is about a politician who already has three parliamentary terms behind him.

His political career has been mainly linked to the PDP party, and he currently works as a notary public. Before becoming a politician, Ziberi was a journalist, and for more than 10 years he has not been active in politics.

In the 90s, as a member of the PDP, he entered politics and from 1996 to 1998 became Minister of Labor and Social Policy in the Government of Branko Crvenkovski.

Naser Ziberi was born in 1961 in Laskarci, Saraj municipality. He graduated from the Faculty of Law. Ziberi was a senior PDP official in the past.