The leader of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) Ali Ahmeti, in an interview with the Kosovo TV station T7 last night said that after the parliamentary elections in Macedonia, where his party won 15 MP seats, the next prime minister of the country should be Albanian, ie DUI’s candidate Naser Ziberi, MIA’s correspondent in Pristina reported.

In the interview, Ahmeti said that “hegemonic policies have come to an end and the idea of an Albanian prime minister will come to life very soon.”

Albanians have the same right as Macedonians, and as long as the prime minister can be a Macedonian, why he should not be an Albanian, Ahmeti said.

Answering a reporter’s question, the DUI leader said that the rumors that his demands could lead to destabilization of the region were unfounded and stressed that his party would remain a factor of stability.

DUI will not allow backward steps to be taken from the Prespa Agreement, the good neighborly agreement with Bulgaria and the Ohrid Agreement, Ahmeti stressed.

He informed that he already got in touch with the leaders of the other Albanian parties who will have MPs in the future Macedonian Parliament, ie with the Alliance for Albanians’ Ziadin Sela, Besa’s Bilal Kasami and DPA’s Menduh Thaci.

The purpose of the talks, according to Ahmeti, was “to revive the dream of the first Albanian Prime Minister in North Macedonia”. Regarding the content of those talks, the DUI leader informed only that Sela, as the leader of the coalition that won 12 seats, told him that he would respond after the official confirmation of the voting results.