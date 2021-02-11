Naser Ziberi’s daughter, Sihara Ziberi Shabani was elected notary public in Skopje, just before his election as Ombudsman, ie while the procedure for election of a new ombudsman was underway in the Parliament, and Ziberi’s name was mentioned in the public, Fokus reported.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed for Fokus that Ziberi’s daughter applied in the call for election of notaries, which was issued in December.