Naser Ziberi’s daughter, Sihara Ziberi Shabani was elected notary public in Skopje, just before his election as Ombudsman, ie while the procedure for election of a new ombudsman was underway in the Parliament, and Ziberi’s name was mentioned in the public, Fokus reported.
The Ministry of Justice confirmed for Fokus that Ziberi’s daughter applied in the call for election of notaries, which was issued in December.
In December last year, a call was issued for several notary publiv positions in several cities across the country, including one position in the City of Skopje. Sihana Ziberi Shabani had also applied. The applications were reviewed by a special commission in the Notary Chamber, which then submits them to the Ministry of Justice together with a report on the conducted call in which the list of candidates is stated, the Ministry of Justice told Fokus.
