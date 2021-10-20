Natasa Kotlar, the opposition candidate for Mayor of Centar, presented a plan of financial incentives to help the citizens of Skopje’s downtown area put back into use about 800 underground parking spaces that are currently out of service – while the city struggles with parking space.
Kotlar did unexpectedly well in the first round of the elections, and secured a run-off against her SDSM opponent Goran Gerasimovski who only narrowly won the race in what was expected to be an easy SDSM hold.
From my first day in office I will begin working on two large underground parkings in Debar Maalo and Prolet for 400 vehicles – the facilities will be covered with lawns and urban equipment. I will put back into use the 800 unused parking spaces, by subsidizing their cleaning, the installation of remote doors and lights, Kotlar said.
Comments are closed for this post.