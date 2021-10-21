Natasa Kotlar, the opposition candidate for Mayor of Centar, presented a plan of financial incentives to help the citizens of Skopje’s downtown area put back into use about 800 underground parking spaces that are currently out of service – while the city struggles with parking space.

Kotlar did unexpectedly well in the first round of the elections, and secured a run-off against her SDSM opponent Goran Gerasimovski who only narrowly won the race in what was expected to be an easy SDSM hold.