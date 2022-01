The Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov was given a solemn welcome outside the government building. He was welcomed by his host Dimitar Kovacevski.

But when it came time to perform the Macedonian national anthem, the military orchestra performed only the first part but not the part that is problematic for Bulgaria where Goce Delcev, Dame Gruev, Sandanski and the Krusevo Republic are mentioned.

Here’s a video of the event.